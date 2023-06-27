Did Kylie Jenner legally change her son's name due to backlash? Find out

Kylie Jenner has officially changed the name of her two-year-old son. The star shares two children with rapper Travis Scott, daughter Stormi, and her two-year-old son. The pair had initially named their son Wolf Jacques which caused a lot of controversy online. Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott, who have dated on and off since April 2017 split for good in December 2022. Kylie welcomed their son in February 2022 and has legally changed her son’s name now.

What is Kylie Jenner’s son named now?

Kylie and Travis initially decided to name their son Wolfe Jacques. According to People, Kylie legally changed her son’s name to Aire Webster after 16 months after his birth.

Kylie later admitted that the only reason he picked out that name was because she felt a lot of pressure in the hospital. She also mentioned that her older sister Khloe Kardashian had suggested the name Wolf Webter and she liked the alliteration. After carefully considering, she realized that the name did not suit her son. The star decided to change her son’s name to Aire Webster in February 2022. In a post dedicated to Aire on his first birthday, Kylie revealed his name in the caption writing, "AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you."

Netizens praise Kylie for being a good mother

Kylie recently took to TikTok to post a video of her and Stormi’s target run. The Hulu star was praised endlessly by netizens for teaching her daughter a valuable lesson. The mother-daughter duo decided to pick a few toys during their shopping trip while managing to pick a shopping cart full of toys to donate to the needy. The video ends with Kylie telling Stormi that she is proud of her. Netizens were quick to leave positive comments on the beauty mogul’s post. They praised Kylie for teaching her daughter the right lessons while she is young.

Kylie Jenner is rumored to be dating Dune actor Timothee Chalamet. Travis Scott recently performed with singer SZA at a concert which led their fans to believe that the stars could be romantically involved.

