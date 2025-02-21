Did Kylie Kelce Really Refuse to Eat Taylor Swift’s Home-Cooked Meal? Find Out Here

Kylie Kelce recently clarified remarks she made about not eating a home-cooked meal prepared by Taylor Swift during a double date.

In an episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie With Kylie Kelce, she explained that the meal in question was actually prepared by a professional chef, not Swift herself. Due to pregnancy-related nausea at the time, she was unable to partake in the meal as per People.

"There was a little bit of confusion because that meal at home was like a private dinner," Kylie stated. She further explained that her inability to eat was due to pregnancy hormones causing nausea, stating, "Anyone that has experienced pregnancy nausea knows that it's not a choice. At eight weeks, that's not a choice."

Kylie, who is expecting her fourth child, shared insights into the challenges of early pregnancy, particularly food aversions. She mentioned that during her first trimester, she could only tolerate bland foods like crackers.

"I've known women who've lived on only waffles for their entire first trimester. There are women who can only stomach cereal or crackers or pretzels," she said. "And you know what? Sometimes that's me."

She stated that her inability to eat the meal was not a refusal but a result of her condition. Kylie said she didn't refuse anything. She said she wouldn't refuse anything, especially if she was without a child.

Despite the initial misunderstanding, Kylie Kelce shared that she did get to try a dish made by Taylor Swift that weekend. She remembered having homemade confetti pancakes and said they were delicious. Kylie mentioned that both she and her baby enjoyed them.

Kylie shared how frustrated she was with media outlets that portrayed her comments as a slight against Swift, suggesting an attempt to create unnecessary conflict. "Why are we trying to pit women against women? Why are we doing that? That seems dumb and counterproductive," she said.

Kylie Kelce also appreciated Taylor Swift and the positive influence she has had on Travis Kelce. She shared that she always speaks openly about how much she values Swift and loves seeing how happy Travis is.

For her, that’s what truly matters. She also pushed back against the idea of creating unnecessary drama between women, calling it unproductive.