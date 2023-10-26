Did Lady Gaga join U2 onstage in Las Vegas? Find out

Lady Gaga is without a doubt an icon. Lady Gaga is a singer, songwriter, and actor from the United States. She is well-known in the entertainment world for her image, reinventions, and adaptability. The singer has some of the most eccentric beats on her belt and has made us grieve for years now. The dynamic singer recently surprised her fans. As reported by Variety, she joined U2 onstage at the Las Vegas Sphere and made everyone gasp with surprise.

Lady Gaga joins U2 on stage in Las Vegas

During their Las Vegas residency, U2 were joined onstage by a very special guest. The Irish rock band was joined by celebrity vocalist Lady Gaga for their U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere engagement on Wednesday.

As reported by Variety , the 37-year-old Bad Romance singer was photographed wearing sunglasses and a black leather jacket while twinning with the band's lead vocalist, Bono. The couple took to the stage together as it lit up in different hues. Their photographs were also projected onto the spectacular venue, which is housed within a 366-foot-tall globe near the Las Vegas Strip.

Variety reports that Bono introduced Gaga as "the most audacious, vivacious woman in any room she's ever been in. Would you welcome to our turntable, the divine—Lady Gaga!"

According to the publication, Gaga performed duets of her song from A Star is Born called Shallow, as well as U2's songs All I Want Is You and I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For. But U2 isn't the only rock band Gaga has lately performed with.

Lady Gaga's previous surprise performances

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Rolling Stones recently honored the release of their new album with an intimate club concert in New York City, concluding with a thrilling duet with Lady Gaga in front of Daniel Craig, Chris Rock, Mary-Kate Olsen, and others.

The rock legends played songs from Hackney Diamonds, including Gaga's Sweet Sounds of Heaven, debut single Angry, Whole Wide World, and Bite My Head Off, only hours before the album's release on Friday morning. Gaga delivered a pitch-perfect performance alongside Jagger, getting a standing ovation from the audience. At the end of the set, she and the band bowed.

