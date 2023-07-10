Did Lana Del Rey’s ex Sean Larkin get married while they were still together?

Lana Del Rey, known for her soulful lyrics and captivating performances, recently took a moment to throw shade at one of her exes during a live performance of her song Chemtrails. Fans suspect the target of her lyrics was Sean Larkin, with whom she was romantically linked in 2019.

Lana Del Rey throws shade during Chemtrails performance

During a live concert, Lana Del Rey seized the opportunity to subtly target Sean Larkin once again. While performing Chemtrails, she added new lyrics to the song, alluding to specific details about their past relationship. She sang, "He's born in December and got married when we were still together. He got married when we were in couple's therapy together. Sometimes I wonder what his wife would think if she knew." These lyrics caused speculation and further intrigue about the dynamics between Lana and Sean specially because Sean Larkin's birthday is in December.

The billboard put up by Lana Del Rey in Sean Larkin's hometown

Following their breakup, Lana Del Rey had a billboard promoting her album placed in Sean Larkin's hometown. Underneath the picture, she included the phrase "It's. Personal." This public display hinted at unresolved emotions and indicated that their relationship may not have ended amicably.

Lana Del Rey and Sean Larkin's relationship timeline

In September 2019, Lana Del Rey was linked to Sean "Sticks" Larkin, a real-life cop and Live PD analyst. The couple was photographed together during a stroll in New York City's Central Park. Del Rey confirmed their relationship a few months later and expressed her admiration for Larkin's ability to see both sides of things as a police officer. In December, Del Rey and Larkin made their relationship Instagram official with a heartfelt embrace and kiss shared on Del Rey's account. They attended a pre-Grammys gala together in January 2020, marking their red carpet debut. Despite living in different cities, they managed to spend time together, including meeting each other's friends and family. However, their romance didn't last, and by March 2020, they had decided to go their separate ways. Larkin confirmed the breakup, mentioning their busy schedules as a contributing factor. Despite Larkin's statement that they remained friends, Del Rey hinted at a different dynamic.

