Did Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper's ex Irina Shayk get cozy at Coachella amidst Maya Jama rumours?

Leonardo DiCaprio might be one of the most popular actors in Hollywood but he is known to remain in the limelight due to his various flings and relationships. This time, the 48-year-old was spotted with Bradley Cooper's former girlfriend, model Irina Shayk, and the Internet is yet again buzzing with rumours. Continue reading to know more about what happened.

Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Irina Shayk dating?

DiCaprio was spotted with Shayk at the Neon Carnival after-party after the Coachella music festival wrapped up for the week. The six-day popular music festival went on for three days from April 14 to April 16 and will continue from April 21 to 23, next week at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, California.

Meanwhile, Shayk, previously dated DiCaprio's friend, Bradley Cooper. The 37-year-old model and the 48-year-old actor have a six-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper and announced their breakup in 2019 after dating for four years. DiCaprio wore a black T-shirt, a black hat, and a face mask, but Shayk's outfit wasn't clearly visible.

She wore gold hoop earrings and had her wavy, shoulder-length hair down as she chatted with the Titanic star and danced with supermodel Stella Maxwell, who is also a longtime friend of DiCaprio. While Shayk last dated Cooper, DiCaprio was last linked to Love Island host Maya Jama. When people started questioning her for wearing a Leo necklace, she spoke up that Leo is her star sign and the necklace has nothing to do with the actor.

"I've been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn't respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now, that is literally my star sign. We are not dating. Move on please," she quoted an article and rubbished the dating rumours. Cooper has previously talked about feeling jealous of Dicaprio when he first met him years ago.

During an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2012, he revealed, "I worked as a doorman all through grad school. I remember taking Leonardo DiCaprio up to his room, and I was in the elevator with him and, like, seven of his friends. It was around the time of 'Titanic.' And I remember this guy who looked like a kid, even though we were about the same age, he looked like a little boy."

"I remember thinking how I was three feet away from this guy, and we were worlds apart. To this day, I can't believe [I'm friends with him]. He's infectious. You know when you're with some of your friends and you just start to act like them? That's what he's like. When you're with him, you find yourself just starting to adopt some of those mannerisms through osmosis," the award-winning actor added.