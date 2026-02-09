Did Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian Just Confirm Their Romance? Super Bowl LX Appearance Raises Eyebrows

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have been around in the dating mills for their recently grown friendship. The two were previously seen together on multiple occasions, owing to their common high-end circle of friends and the F1 racer’s friendship with her ex-husband Kanye West. Now it seems that they are ready to hard launch their romance to the world! The duo was seen in the stands at the Super Bowl LX game on February 8.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian share sweet times together at Super Bowl LX

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton seem to be ready to announce to the world that they’re dating shortly after their romance was made public during a secret UK getaway. On Sunday, the two were spotted in the audience at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. As the cameras spun around, they were able to capture the duo lost in conversation. While the lenses did not capture an outright romantic moment, it was visible that the two were deeply attentive to each other throughout the night.

The international broadcast of the game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks became the love playground for the socialite and the driver. While the two have long been involved and spotted together at events, their relationship seems to have developed recently. “Kim and Lewis have such intense working schedules, so they’re keen to spend as much time together as possible,” a source shared with the US Sun. The two were quoted as being ‘inseparable,’ with the Formula 1 star planning his life around her work commitments, as per insiders.

They are said to have enjoyed themselves at the luxury Estelle Manor country club in Oxfordshire, England. Following a short stay at the Rosewood Hotel in London, they hopped to Paris for a brief stay before seemingly heading to California, USA, for Super Bowl LX. The final game was special this time around for its Halftime Show, led by the first Puerto Rican singer to do so, as Bad Bunny took to the stage later in the night.

ALSO READ: Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian’s Relationship Timeline: From Dear Friends to Rumored Lovers