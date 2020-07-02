Did Liam Payne and Harry Styles just have a mini One Direction reunion before their 10th anniversary?

While we're just a few weeks away from One Direction completing a decade since their formation on July 23, 2010, Liam Payne and Harry Styles' 'mini-reunion' shocked Directioners. Watch below to know more.

July is the month for Directioners as One Direction celebrates its anniversary every year, since its inception on July 23, 2010, on The X Factor. This year is going to be extremely special as the boyband celebrates its 10th anniversary. We all know that the members have gone their separate ways (An indefinite hiatus!) and embarked on successful solo careers but the fandom is hoping for a possible reunion to celebrate the huge milestone of completing a decade. Moreover, Liam Payne has been hinting in several interviews that the boys are indeed planning something special for July 23.

To tease Directioners further, Liam posted a TikTok video, in which the singer is seen ringing 'H' aka Harry Styles for a video chat. Next, we're shown an elated looking Harry, who is only seen giggling while Payne tries to have a conversation with him. In what was a pre-recorded video, we then see the Midnight singer quipping, "Alright, it's getting weird now. I'll speak to you later?," before swiftly hanging up. Obviously, as one would expect, Directioners were in a state of complete unrest over the 26-year-old singer teasing the fandom with such a video.

Watch Liam Payne's TikTok video featuring his 'video chat' with One Direction bandmate Harry Styles below:

Do you think One Direction will have a reunion for their 10th anniversary on July 23? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

During an earlier appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, when Liam was asked about the possibility of a 1D reunion, the singer revealed to James Corden that he's not allowed to say much as he will be giving it away and that the boys have been in constant touch recently. Crossing our fingers for the reunion to happen!

