Did Liam Payne opt for buccal fat removal? Fans believe so

Liam Payne's recent red-carpet appearance has left fans confused and anxious about his condition. The singer looked visibly different while attending the premiere of Louis Tomlinson’s “All of Those Voices” documentary. Liam Payne’s new look has raised questions among fans as his jawline appeared very chiseled and his cheekbones appeared more prominent as compared to what he looked like in the past. The ‘One Direction’ singer was wearing a white and black tuxedo paired with tailored trousers while posing for snaps with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy. However, fans took more interest in his looks than his girlfriend as this was reflected in the comments that circled on the internet.

Fans reaction to Liam Payne’s face change

While some social media users questioned whether the singer got buccal fat removal, others praised him for looking handsome as always. One user tweeted, “Did Liam also get [sic] on the buccal fat removal trend????”. Another person commented, “So good to see them together. Liam looks really smart but so thin. His face is gaunt,”. A third user wrote, “Liam Payne has had a full-face job, respect it,”. A fourth user commented, “I am and his girlfriend probably have their dates [at] a beauty clinic, so they can have the opportunity to get a s**tload of fillers and Botox together,”

About Liam Payne

Liam Payne is a well-known English singer who made his debut in 2008 while auditioning for the British television series “X-factor”. He gained attention as a member of the boy band ‘One Direction’, one of the best boy bands of all time. He released his first solo “Strip That Down” in 2017 which was featured on the US Billboard Hot 100 and number three on the UK singles chart. He is currently dating an American actress, Kate Cassidy. The singer was dating Louis Tomlinson previously, but the duo parted ways in 2016.

