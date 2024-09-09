Did Linkin Park's Emily Armstrong Support Danny Masterson In The Past? Find Out As Singer Issues Apology

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to rape and abuse.

Emily Armstrong, Linkin Park's new lead singer, has issued a public apology for her previous involvement with Danny Masterson, who was recently convicted of sexual assault. Armstrong addressed the situation in an Instagram Story on Friday, clarifying her connection with Masterson and the criticism she's received for her attendance at a preliminary hearing in 2020, as per Deadline.

Armstrong explained in her Instagram post that she had attended one of Danny Masterson's early court hearings several years ago. Without naming Masterson specifically, she stated, “I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer.” Armstrong went on to explain that she thought she was helping a friend at the time, but she soon realized she was making a mistake.

"Soon after, I realized I shouldn't have," Armstrong admitted. “I always try to see the good in people and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since. Unimaginable details emerged, and he was later found guilty.”

Armstrong insisted that she condemns Masterson's actions and any form of abuse. She said that she does not condone abuse or violence against women, and she empathizes with the victims of these crimes.

Her statement follows accusations by Cedric Bixler-Zavala, the husband of Chrissie Carnell-Bixler, one of Masterson's accusers. Bixler-Zavala had criticized Armstrong for attending the 2020 hearing and alleged ties to the Church of Scientology, a group frequently associated with Masterson.

Cedric Bixler-Zavala's comments, which resurfaced recently, fueled the debate over Armstrong's previous appearance at the court hearing. He accused Armstrong and her band of supporting Masterson.

He also criticized Armstrong's alleged ties to the Church of Scientology, claiming that church members had intimidated one of the women accusing Masterson of rape. Armstrong has not directly addressed the specific allegations.

While Masterson was not convicted of any crimes related to Carnell-Bixler's allegations, he was found guilty of two counts of forcible rape and sentenced to 30 to life in prison in September.

This latest controversy stirred soon after Armstrong took on a high-profile role as Linkin Park's new lead singer. The band recently announced a reunion seven years after the tragic suicide of Chester Bennington in 2017.

With her apology, Armstrong seeks to distance herself from Masterson while also clarifying her position on victim support. Her statement was simple and straightforward: She does not condone the behavior for which Masterson was convicted.

