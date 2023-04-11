Did Logan Roy die in Succession Season 4 Episode 3? Find Out

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about Succession Season 4 Episode 3. Proceed with caution!

Succession is undoubtedly one of the most popular television shows out there currently. Recently, it was reprised for the fourth and final season and while fans are excited, they are also curious to find out how the successful series will conclude its run. And now, one of the most important questions looming over all viewers and fans is whether Logan Roy (played by Brian Cox) dies in the ongoing season of Succession. Well, it looks like we finally have an update. Read on to find out.

Does Logan Roy die in Succession?

To put it simply, yes, Logan Roy dies in episode 3 of Succession season 4, which is titled ‘Connor’s Wedding’. His death comes at a rather unpredictable time in the show when the media mogul jets off to meet Lucas Matsson on the day of Connor and Willa’s wedding. However, things take a turn for the worst when he dies in the plane’s bathroom. The crew tries to revive the Waystar Royco CEO but to no avail. There was no death scene, but viewers are just shown Roy lying on the bathroom floor.

ALSO READ: Succession season 4 Premiere: The Roy family is not going to hug it out easily; DETAILS inside

ALSO READ: When will Succession season 4, episode 2 air on HBO? Date, time, and other details

Brian Cox reacts to Logan Roy’s death in Succession Season 4

After the third episode aired, Brian Cox expressed his views on his character’s death. Talking to The New York Times, he said, “The main protagonist is gone. And the kids are having to deal with it, or not. I think it’s going to be hard next week for a lot of the audience because they’re going to miss Logan.”

The actor further explained why he thinks Logan Roy’s death is actually a ‘good thing’ for the show. “Logan was coming to a rest point anyway. He realized that his children were never going to be – he’s got that great line when he says, ‘I love you, but you’re not serious people’ – and I think that is so fundamental,” he said.

You can watch Succession season 4 episodes 1 to 3 on HBO and Sky. Episode 4 will come out on April 16 in the US and April 17 in the UK.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Succession: Why did actress J Smith Cameron call Season 4 wrap-up party terrible?