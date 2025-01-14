Did Lucy Liu Confront Charlie's Angels Co-Star Bill Muarry? Actress Reflects On The Moment And Says, 'I Really Didn’t Think...'

Actress Lucy Liu truly knows how to stand her ground when the situation isn't correct. The actress recently reflected on confronting her co-actor and veteran performer Bill Murray from the 2000 movie, Charlie’s Angeles. The confrontation occurred on the set of the aforementioned film.

To take you a little back in time, in the year 2021, during her interview with the Los Angeles Times’s Asian Enough podcast, the actress alleged that Murray began hurling “insults” at her during the time they shot a scene, utilizing “inexcusable and unacceptable” language.

But despite that, she reportedly stood up for herself even though the actress experienced the feeling that she “probably had the least amount of privilege in terms of creatively participating.”

Now, in Liu's latest conversation with The Guardian (published on January 13, Monday), she shared that she does not regret anything about the moment. She told the outlet about her response to Murray, saying, "I really didn’t think about it."

The Why Women Kill actress further said that she would have done that in any circumstance. She added that when she senses something is not correct, she would be protecting herself, adding, “It’s an innate thing to do if you feel there’s injustice, and I always feel that way.”

The actress expressed feelings to the publication that she could not stay silent. She continued that if she was quiet, it would have been a very easy way, but because she has never been that individual, they had to “find a way.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Heidi Montag’s 2010 Album Hit The Top Stop Amidst Her And Spencer Pratt’s House Burning Down In L.A. Wildfires? Here’s What We Know