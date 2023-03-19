Did Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song secretly welcome a second child together?

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have secretly welcomed a second child together. The news was confirmed by US Weekly on Friday, March 18.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song’s two kids

As per the media portal, the couple’s second son, who is named Carson, was born sometime before last Christmas. Culkin and Song’s first son Dakota Song Culkin was born in April 2021. Just like Carson, Dakota’s arrival was also kept a secret for some time. But the couple then released a statement saying they were overjoyed at the time.

The Home Alone actor, 42, and the Suite Life of Zack & Cody actor, 34, got engaged in January 2022. Sharing the news of the engagement, a source reportedly told US Weekly, “They are and always have been very in love with each other.”

Although Macaulay and Brenda seem to have no wedding plans for the time being, they sure are enjoying their adventures as a family. Song shares a glimpse of the same on her Instagram space every now and then. For instance, the actress shared a post of her and Culkin at a Rams game. The caption read, “Very few things can get us out of the house and away from our son.”

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song on parenthood

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have always been extremely private about their personal life. That being said, in April 2018, Culkin did spill some beans about their family planning in an episode of Joe Rogan Experience. “I’m gonna make some babies,” he said. “This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”

In March 2022, soon after Dakota’s birth, a source close to the lovebirds informed US Magazine that they definitely want more than one child and that it can happen ‘anytime soon’.

The source further added that Song was “really focused on being a mom and giving him her full attention. She has a good support system around her, but she and Macaulay are really hands-on parents.”

