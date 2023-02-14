Did Machine Gun Kelly cheat on Megan Fox with guitarist Sophie Lloyd? Actress responds

Did Machine Gun Kelly cheat on Megan Fox with Sophie Lloyd? A fan was left wondering about the same after the actress put up a cryptic post on her Instagram space. Soon there were speculations that the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress and the rapper have split up. However, none of them have confirmed the news yet.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Megan put up a cryptic post on her Instagram space, along with a selfie where she was seen donning a cut-out bodysuit. In the caption, the actress quoted Beyonce ’s 2016 song Pray You Catch Me from her album Lemonade, which is apparently about her husband Jay-Z’s infidelity. The lyrics read, ‘You can taste the dishonesty/its all over your breath’. Megan also posted a video clip of a letter burning.

Soon, fans started responding to the post. One user wrote in the now-deleted post, “He probably got with Sophie,” referring that the 32-year-old rapper MGK cheated on Megan Fox with the guitarist of his band – Sophie Lloyd. Soon, the Transformer actress responded with a cheeky comment. While she neither confirmed, nor denied the assumption, her comment read, “maybe I got with Sophie (fire emoji)”.

Hours later, she also deleted her Instagram account. According to fans, she removed all her pictures with Kelly, and even unfollowed him on the social media platform.

According to Page Six reports, she instead started following three A-list celebs - Timothee Chalamet, Harry Styles, and Eminem.