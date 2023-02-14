Did Machine Gun Kelly cheat on Megan Fox with guitarist Sophie Lloyd? Actress responds
Did Machine Gun Kelly cheat on Megan Fox with Sophie Lloyd? A fan was left wondering about the same after the actress put up a cryptic post on her Instagram space. Soon there were speculations that the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress and the rapper have split up. However, none of them have confirmed the news yet.
Megan Fox responds to rumours that Machine Gun Kelly cheated on her with Sophie Lloyd
On Super Bowl Sunday, Megan put up a cryptic post on her Instagram space, along with a selfie where she was seen donning a cut-out bodysuit. In the caption, the actress quoted Beyonce’s 2016 song Pray You Catch Me from her album Lemonade, which is apparently about her husband Jay-Z’s infidelity. The lyrics read, ‘You can taste the dishonesty/its all over your breath’. Megan also posted a video clip of a letter burning.
Soon, fans started responding to the post. One user wrote in the now-deleted post, “He probably got with Sophie,” referring that the 32-year-old rapper MGK cheated on Megan Fox with the guitarist of his band – Sophie Lloyd. Soon, the Transformer actress responded with a cheeky comment. While she neither confirmed, nor denied the assumption, her comment read, “maybe I got with Sophie (fire emoji)”.
Hours later, she also deleted her Instagram account. According to fans, she removed all her pictures with Kelly, and even unfollowed him on the social media platform.
According to Page Six reports, she instead started following three A-list celebs - Timothee Chalamet, Harry Styles, and Eminem.
Did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly call off their engagement?
According to a new report by PEOPLE Magazine, Megan Fox is ‘very upset’ with MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, and is not on speaking terms with him, after a dispute over the weekend. A source also told the publication that although the couple has not called off their engagement, Megan did take off her engagement ring.
The couple made their relationship public in 2020 and announced their engagement in January 2022. Megan recently put up a heartfelt post appreciating Machine Gun Kelly after he lost a Grammy in the Best Rock Album category.
