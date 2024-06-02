Mod Sun, the sensational rapper and singer, is best friends with Machine Gun Kelly. So much so that recently Kelly even supported and helped Sun create the best song of his career. In an interview with Page Six, Mod Sun revealed that after a tough year, he went straight to MGK’s home studio to make him hear the single from his album.

The rapper revealed Machine Gun Kelly was honest with him and wanted the best for him. Meanwhile, Mod Sun is short for Movement on Dreams, Stand Under None, and Modern Sunshine.

ALSO READ: Megan Fox Confirms Breaking Engagement With Machine Gun Kelly; Sources Claim Their Relationship Was 'Toxic'

Mod Sun reveals Machine Gun Kelly helped him create the best song

Mod Sun enlisted the assistance of his best friend and biggest critic, Machine Gun Kelly, to produce the song he was meant to make. Earlier, the producer of No Love for the Middle Child created the version of Sunshine that is set to release soon. In an interview with Page Sun, he revealed he was stuck in a creative rut.

After feeling uninspired following his separation with Avril Lavigne and living in a house in the heart of Hollywood, He spent the entire month of August 2023 in his birthplace of Minnesota, hanging out with his mother and sister-turned-manager. When Mod returned to California and settled into a log cabin, he rekindled his musical passion.

The rocker/rapper currently has 100 tunes, but he only loves six of them. Speaking of his songs, he said, While making those songs, his intentions were so pure that he stumbled upon what's going to be his biggest, best, and most successful album that he has right here. The rapper then revealed that after getting back to music, he re-imagined the Sunshine lullaby and went straight to Machine Gun Kelly’s home studio to get his opinion.

The Sunshine artist revealed his experience with MGK and said, "He's like, 'Yeah, let me hear what you've been working on. And he's sitting behind me in his studio at home. And I'm sitting facing the computer, like this. And I hit play, and I'm frightened to turn back because he is ready to say, 'Yo, that was the corniest thing I've ever heard. Like, what are you up to right now?"

Sentiments like this are not uncommon, according to the sober musician, because MGK, a rocker/rapper himself, is always brutally honest with him. Mod Sun reveals that MGK told him stuff like, "I'll tell you the truth. And I love you, brother. I adore you to death. You are my best friend. I understand what you've been through in the past year. I want the best for you, brother. Let me help you."

Mod Sun’s new song Sunshine will release this June

Mod Sun is all set to release the best song of his career this week. Mod Sun’s new single Sunshine, which he created with the help of MGK, is all set to drop on June 7, 2024. The rapper/rockstar announced the release date of his song a few days ago on social media.

On social media, Sun posted a video of himself lying on the couch wearing an all-black ensemble. In the video, Mod Sun was seen playing a snippet of his new song, Sunshine. The rapper captioned the post: "Sunshine, June 7. Wait till you hear the verses.” The rapper added a sun emoticon along with mentioning that the link to pre-save the song is available in his bio.

