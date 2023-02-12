Did Machine Gun Kelly Just Get Electrocuted While Performing at Super Bowl?

What caused the rocker-turned-rapper to be electrocuted on stage is something neither the audience nor Kelly can get over. The singer who performed at the Coors Light Bird's Nest in Phoenix, which was a Super Bowl weekend bash.

In a video he shared on his Instagram Stories, he can be seen singing and dancing before his hair suddenly starts to stand up as the area around him is blasted with smoke and air guns.

You can watch his hair change from being flat to standing straight up on end as he sings. It's uncertain if something actually occurred or whether it was a staged hoax. Because he looks unmoved, we're inclined to believe it's a hoax. Furthermore, no EMTs arrived.

Actual scenario during his electrocuted hair style

In the video, MGK leaps up and momentarily removes the microphone from his face before reversing direction. Suddenly, air cannons fire smoke into the audience instead of lining the walkway's sides.Then, after previously laying limp in a scruffy haircut, his fine blonde hair leaps up into the air.

There isn't a clear indication from him in the clip that he is in any type of difficulty, despite the possibility that he was zapped at that very instant.

He posted a video filmed from the side of the stage, "Yooo, I got electrocuted and my hair stood up," along with a sobbing and smiling emoji and lightning bolts. Colson Baker, better known as MGK, let the guiding track he was singing along with takeover once his hair began to stand up.

His hair appeared to relax and return to hanging normally as he rocked his head back and forth. He then looked to sprint back to the main stage area so that he could continue performing while getting nearer to spectators in another area of the arena.