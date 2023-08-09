Did Made in America Festival headlined by Lizzo get cancelled because of her ongoing lawsuit? Details inside

Did you know Lizzo once faced backlash for comparing Taylor Swift with Beyonce?has found herself in big trouble after her former dancers accused her of different offenses including sexual harassment and body shaming. The singer has been an avid advocate of women expressing their sexualities and body positivity movement, so this controversy came as a big shock to the fans. Now these accusations have made their way to the Made in America festival, that headlined Lizzo. Here's what happened.

Made in America Festival canceled because of Lizzo?

As per a statement made by the event organizers of Made in America which is Philadelphia's staple festival has been canceled, citing "severe circumstances outside of production control" as the reason. The festival had initially slated Lizzo and SZA as its headline acts, accompanied by an impressive lineup including Ice Spice, Lil Yachty, Miguel, Latto, Coi Leray, Doechii, and Metro Boomin, among others. Additionally, the event was set to feature a collaborative performance from veteran rappers Mase and Cam’ron. It was originally planned to take place on September 2-3 at the iconic Benjamin Franklin Parkway in the city.

The statement future read, "This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation." It concluded with, "All ticket holders will be refunded at the original point of purchase." Even though the organizers didn't say it outright in their letter, many people believed that it was pointing toward the Rumors singer's lawsuit as the reason for the festival getting canceled.

ALSO READ: Did you know Lizzo once faced backlash for comparing Taylor Swift with Beyonce?

Lizzo responds to the accusations

The singer responded to the accusations made by her former employees, Arianna Davis, and Crystal Williamsa few days ago. The 35-year-old took to Instagram to post her side of the story. She said, "These last days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My Character has been criticized." The singer points out that she generally doesn't respond to "false allegations." But she assures her fans that the allegations are "as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed."

She reveals that the former employees that filed the lawsuit have publically admitted "that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional." Lizzo admits that while she doesn't want to look like the "victim", she also reiterates she is not the "villain that people and media have portrayed" her to be.

Meanwhile, the backlash against the Good As Hell singer has continued to pour in as she lost a whopping 200K followers on Instagram since the accusations were made public.

ALSO READ: Who is Crystal Williams? All about Lizzo's back-up dancer and allegations she made against singer