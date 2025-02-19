Did Madison Sabotage Meg and Mason’s Relationship on Love Is Blind?

Madison Errichiello entered the Love Is Blind experiment hoping to find love but instead found herself entangled in multiple love triangles—leading to tense moments both on and off-camera. While viewers saw her emotional breakup with Mason Horacek, her off-screen conversation with Meg Fink sparked speculation. Now, Madison is breaking her silence on what really happened and addressing the rumors that she sabotaged Meg and Mason’s relationship.

After filming, Madison revealed that Meg approached her privately to discuss Mason. “She asked about my relationship with Mason, and I told her what she wanted to know—nothing more,” Madison explained. “She was trying to figure out if he was telling us both the same things, which he was.”

Their discussion later made its way back to Mason, prompting Madison to confront him. “I wanted honesty and transparency,” she said, though she admitted, “I think I spoke on Meg’s behalf more than I should have, but it wasn’t intentional.”

Madison clarified that her comment—“You doing two good things at once can cost you both”—wasn’t meant to predict Meg’s decision. “That was never my intention,” she stated. However, her wording caused friction between her and Meg, who later told Madison, “That was mine to say.”

Looking back, Madison wasn’t sure Mason was truly there for the right reasons. “He didn’t take responsibility,” she claimed. Meanwhile, her dynamic with Alex Brown also shifted after he refused to take sides in the Mason drama. “I felt incredibly invalidated,” she admitted, realizing that Alex’s conflict-avoidant nature wasn’t what she wanted in a life partner.

Advertisement

Despite the fallout, Madison stands by her actions, saying, “It was my breakup. I said what I said.” While her words may have been misinterpreted, her goal was always to seek honesty. As tensions unfolded, it became clear that both Mason’s and Alex’s reactions revealed deeper truths about their compatibility, helping Madison gain clarity on what she truly wanted in a relationship.