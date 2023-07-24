Did Margot Robbie's spouse Tom Ackerley be involved in her new film Barbie? Find out

Margot Robbie's new picture Barbie is out in theaters, and it has several connections with her husband Tom Ackerley. Surprisingly, the satirical picture, which also stars Ryan Gosling, was written by a couple as well: director Greta Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach.



As Barbie arrives in cinemas this weekend, actor Margot Robbie is being lauded for her portrayal of the eponymous doll. But who is her true Ken?

Margot Robbie, who is quite secretive, married producer Tom Ackerley in 2016 after dating for three years. Now, the two operate a production firm together, and their most recent film is none other than Barbie.

Who is Tom Ackerley?

Tom Ackerley is a producer who was born and grew up in Guildford, Surrey, and went to Godalming College. Tom launched his production company LuckyChap Entertainment with his future wife Margot after working in Hollywood as an assistant director and production assistant.

They have worked on movies with Margot, including the 2017 drama I, Tonya, the 2018 noir thriller Terminal, and the 2019 time-travel thriller Dreamland. Additionally, they supported the 2020 black comedic criminal thriller Promising Young Woman, which won an Oscar. In 2021, they also worked on the Margaret Qualley-led Netflix series Maid.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley’s love story

Margot met Tom while filming Suite Française in 2014. They married in a private ceremony a few years later. Margot talked about how Tom helped her get into the scary shoes of Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad sequel in an interview with Mirror in 2021. I get a full faith crisis and think to myself, Oh my god, I'm not even good at acting, and I can't do this. Every time I work on a film, I turn to my spouse and say, I don't believe I can do this. He says something along the lines of, You do this every time. You'll be alright, Margot assured her.

