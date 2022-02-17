Did Mark Wahlberg screw up Valentine's Day for his wife? Actor details how he 'got in trouble'

Mark Wahlberg is opening up about his Valentine's mishap and it surely is facepalm worthy. In a new sit down on Jimmy Kimmel Live, via E! News, the Uncharted actor shared his tale of how he messed up Valentine's day for his wife of 12 years, Rhea Durham. Mark and Rhea tied the knot in 2009 and have 4 children together.

During the chat, Mark revealed that Rhea had proposed that the couple should skip the gift-giving this Valentine's to which Wahlberg agreed to but then the twist came as the Golden Globe winner disclosed, "When I got into my bathroom in the morning, I had a card, three gifts, rose petals—I'm like, ‘Holy shh,'" he then went on to add, "So, I try to figure it out. I did have the flowers coming anyway and a card, but we were supposed to go on a trip so hopefully, she'll still go with me on the trip."

However, Mark also made plans for a dinner night out but his baby mama suggested postponing the plans once again and he complied, "And then, of course, I got in trouble for saying, ‘OK,' to that too." the Father Stu actor added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is gearing up for the upcoming release of his movie Uncharted starring Tom Holland. The movie is set to hit theatres on February 18. Besides this, Mark's next film Father Stu has also lined up at the theatre, making its debut on April 15, 2022.

