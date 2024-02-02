Did Mark Zuckerberg Make USD 230 Million Daily In 2023? Here’s What We Know

Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been a household name ever since he created Facebook. Now that he has acquired Instagram and WhatsApp and created a Metaverse of his own, the billionaire has also been open about innovative discussions projecting the future. The year 2023 kept Zuckerberg in the news due to many creations like Threads, a competitor to X (formerly Twitter).

Now that Facebook is the new Meta and creating a virtually accessible real world through Avatars seems like a near reality, how did the 39-year-old entrepreneur make USD 230 Million daily, adding to his net worth? Get all the details inside.

Did Mark Zuckerberg make USD 230 million daily?

As per a Business Insider report, Mark Zuckerberg added USD 84 billion to his net worth. He now stands as the fifth richest person in the world with a net worth of USD 139.1 billion, Forbes Real Time Billionaires List reveals. The numbers translate to USD 9.6 million every hour or USD 230.6 million every day. This is much beyond the median net worth of a US family, which stands at USD 192,900 or has an average of USD 1.06 million.

The 2021 rebranding of Facebook to Meta has given Zuckerberg the chance to venture into Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Technologies. Facebook is no longer just a social media platform but a universe in itself.

How did Mark Zuckerberg make USD 230 million daily?

The rebranding of Facebook to Meta came with varied challenges, including breach of privacy and leak of private data, misinformation, user retention, and mental health issues.

However, experts believed this rebranding was a reboot and pivot that was much needed for the American entrepreneur’s platform. As expected, by 2023, the share price rebounded, getting to an all-time high. The recovery via stocks was so high that Zuckerberg finally felt confident about this investment and its future.

The Philanthropist and entrepreneur also diversified his real estate ventures by investing in a mysterious compound. It is called Koolau Ranch, spread across 1400 acres with the best amenities, and is located in Kauai, Hawaii. This Ranch will be a unique experience with special underground shelters and houses with their own supplies. Zuckerberg had also invested in various other real estate projects that yielded good results. These helped the Facebook owner make millions as a passive income. As they always say, money makes more money if put the right way at work! As people learn more about this business tycoon, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates.

