Did Marvel just greenlight Ant-Man 4 ahead of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’s release? Deets inside

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is all set to hit theatres on the 17 th of February. Ever since its announcement, fans are excited to watch the Marvel movie starring Paul Rudd , Kathryn Newton, Evangeline Lilly, and Jonathan Majors. While there are still a few days left for Ant-Man 3’s theatrical release, a fourth movie in the Ant-Man series might already be on the way. Yes! You read that right.

Talking to ComicBook.com, Ant-Man 3 producer Stephen Broussard confirmed that conversations about a fourth film are already taking place. Broussard expressed that every movie has its own battle, and the makers have to bear the consequences and scars of wanting to make a great movie. “But hope springs eternal and you start to put yourself back together after the journey of making the movie. You're like, 'Yeah, what if we did X and what if we did Y?' Like the wheels start turning, you can't help yourself.” he said. “I don't want to say anything about specifically what those are, but yeah, you can't help yourself. Those conversations, those whispers have already started to happen between myself and [Ant-Man series director] Peyton [Reed] and [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige]."

More about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the 31st Marvel movie. It also marks the beginning of Phase 5 in the MCU. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will reprise their roles as Scott Lang aka Ant-Man and Hope Van Dyne aka The Wasp. Apart from them, Michelle Pfeiffer will appear as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas will feature as Dr. Hank Pym. Kathryn Newton will play Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors will star as the villain Kang: The Conqueror.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see Scott Lang, Hope Van Dyne, Hank Pym, and Janet Van Dyne explore the Quantum Realm and interact with strange creatures and adventures. As they come across Kang: The Conqueror, it will pave the way for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Cassie Lang’s arc will also find a central place in the film.