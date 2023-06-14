Did Marvel postpone the release dates of Avengers 5, Star Wars and Deadpool 3? Here’s what we know

Marvel Studios, one of the biggest production banners of contemporary Hollywood has a massive line-up of projects. As expected, the ongoing Hollywood writers' strike has severely affected even the giants in the industry, causing delays in the production and release of many highly anticipated projects. As per the latest updates, it has been confirmed that Disney and Marvel Studios have reshuffled the release dates of their entire upcoming projects, leaving film fanatics across the globe both excited and disappointed at the same time.

Marvel postpones the release dates of Avengers 5, Thunderbolts and more

As per the official statement from Marvel Studios and reports published by Variety, it has been confirmed that Marvel Studios has decided to reshuffle the dates of its entire Marvel Cinematic Universe slate. The list includes the highly anticipated fifth installment in the Avengers franchise which has been titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and headlined by Jonathan Majors, and its next installment, Avengers: The Secret Wars.

"Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is getting pushed back an entire year, from May 2, 2025, to May 1, 2026. It is taking the place of Avengers: Secret Wars," confirmed the official statement released by Marvel Studios. "Captain America: Brave New World is now moving from May 3, 2024, to July 26, 2024. This, in turn, is delaying Thunderbolts to December 20, 2024, Blade to February 14, 2025, and Fantastic Four to May 2, 2025," the statement further added.

Deadpool 3 gets preponed; Star Wars to make its debut

Interestingly, Marvel Studios has preponed the release of Deadpool 3, the upcoming third installment of the franchise which is headlined by Ryan Reynolds, in the new developments. The movie, which was originally slated to hit the theatres on November 8, 2024, has been preponed to May 3, 2024. An untitled Star Wars movie has been slated to release on December 18, 2026. Star Wars movie has been pushed from December 19, 2025, to May 22, 2026. One more installment in the franchise will hit the theatres on December 17, 2027.

