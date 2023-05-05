Did Matt Healy stop kissing fans in honor of Taylor Swift amid dating rumors? Here’s what we know

Has Taylor Swift found herself a new ‘London Boy’ after her breakup with Joe Alwyn? The 33-year-old singer-songwriter has recently been linked to English musician Matty Healy. The two had originally been linked in 2014 when Taylor attended his concert wearing their band’s t-shirt. A Tiktok video from months ago has resurfaced that is feeding into fans’ suspicion about the two dating.

Matty stops kissing fans for Queen Taylor

A clip from Matty’s concert in January is going viral amid Taylor Swift dating rumors. Matty had a tradition of picking a lucky fan from the crowd and offering to kiss them; he also always asked for consent before doing so.

When Taylor joined Matty and his band on stage during one of their concerts in May, the singer, for once, decided to ditch the tradition for the “Queen.” The TikTok clip shows Matty declaring, “I’m not kissing anybody in front of Taylor Swift, have some respect. In front of the queen, it’s not happening.” Taylor went on to perform the cover of The 1975’s ‘The City’ from their self-titled debut album.

Are Matty Healy and Taylor Swift dating?

The Sun reported on Wednesday that Matty and Taylor are “madly in love” even though it has been only a few months since they started dating. The rumors of them dating come almost a decade after their brief romance. An insider has alleged, “It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago, but timings just didn’t work out.” The Sun has reported that they are likely to make their relationship public at Taylor’s concert in her Nashville concert.

The insider added, “Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of FaceTiming and texting but she cannot wait to see him again.”

Taylor Swift recently split from her long-term partner Joe Alwyn. The breakup was “not dramatic,” as per reports. Reports suggested that Taylor and Joe actually split in February, which means there “was absolutely no crossover” between them.

