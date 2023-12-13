Did Matt Rife pick a fight with a six-year-old? Exploring his comments as the child's mother criticizes the Comedian

Bunny Hedaya criticized Matt Rife for engaging in a dispute with her 6-year-old son, expressing her frustration on TikTok. The conflict arose when Rife, the well-known comedian, responded to a video of her son poking fun at one of Rife's stand-up jokes on Instagram.

Matt Rife picks a fight with a six-year old

In the original clip, Rife mocked women using astrology, saying “Just because Jupiter has a ring and you don’t, doesn’t mean…,” The clip cuts to Aiden replying, “Actually, it’s Saturn that has the rings. And it has more also… and you’re mean to girls.” Rife's retaliatory comment, now deleted, accused Aiden's mother of funding Christmas presents through OnlyFans earnings. In the since-deleted clip, Rife claps back at the six-year-old commenting “Jupiter also has [a] ring,” and “Santa Claus isn’t real.” Rife continued, “Your mom buys you presents with the money she makes on OnlyFans. Good luck."

Hedaya, upset by Rife's remarks, addressed the situation in a TikTok video, emphasizing that “While you clearly took a lighthearted video and turned it into fighting with a 6-year-old, let’s talk about the comments that you said about me.”

Hedaya explained the genesis of the Instagram video

Explaining the genesis of the Instagram video, Hedaya mentioned, “I have never made a single dollar from a man,” the mother of six year old shared. “You can’t accept the fact that people may like women for their personalities. Though we know you don’t have one.” Hedaya continued, “You stick to circle jerking the men that you need validation from and I will gladly take your female audience that you so desperately wanna get rid of.”

She further continued, “I’m not the type of content creator [who] usually talks about other people or other things for views, I focus my content only on me, because — guess what Matt — I’m interesting enough on my own. But I also didn’t pay for my looks. So that’s not really what people follow me for.”

In a strongly worded conclusion, Hedaya wished Rife luck in his career, urging him to keep her child's name out of his discussions. This incident adds to Rife's recent controversies, as last month, he faced backlash for making light of domestic violence in his comedy special. His subsequent apology, directing fans to purchase special needs helmets, further fueled criticism.

