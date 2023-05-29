Did Matty Healy allude to his romance with Taylor Swift during The 1975’s gig at Radio 1’s Big Weekend?

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift’s romance rumors continue to make headlines.

On Saturday, May 27, Matty Healy opened the set for his band The 1975 at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee, Scotland. As he opened the gig, Healy seemingly alluded to his romance with Taylor, however, he refused to comment on it directly.

According to DailyMail, the singer said that all questions regarding his rumored romance with Taylor will be ‘ignored’ during the show.

“Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it? All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentleman, this is The 1975.” Matty Healy

According to the media outlet, Healy wore a white lab coat for his performance and held a red wine bottle in his hand. His mother and Loose Women star Denise Welch was in the audience supporting the musician.

Are Taylor Swift and Matty Healy moving in together?

Taylor and Matty are reportedly planning to move in together after just weeks of dating each other. The Sun recently reported that the 1975 frontman is looking to move to New York and set up home with Swift while she works on her new album.

In fact, Matty has reportedly already shipped his favourite guitar effect pedals, audio interfaces, synths and MacBook Pro to the city ahead of his move to the Big Apple.

A source told the publication, “He and Taylor are so loved up and want to spend as much time together as they can. Matty has already told the 1975 team that he’ll be doing all the band demos in America for the foreseeable.” The source further added, “He will work on his parts for their collaboration while she is on tour and has scheduled time to attend select shows to gather inspiration for her next album.”

Neither Taylor Swift nor Matty Healy’s representatives have commented on the matter yet.

