Did Matty Healy ghost his ex-girlfriend amid Taylor Swift romance? Details inside

Matty Healy reportedly ghosted his model ex-girlfriend Meredith Mickelson before his alleged romance with Taylor Swift started picking up steam in the media.

As per a recent report by Mirror, Mickelson told her friends, “I hope he treats her better than he treated me.”

The 1975 frontman, 34, apparently was still in a relationship with Meredith in February, when he spent quite a few days at a recording studio in Los Angeles, as he worked with Taylor Swift, 33. After each session at the studio, Matty reportedly returned to Meredith’s house.

However, sources told the media portal that Meredith had no clue about Taylor and Matty’s growing closeness. They also revealed that while his visit to the US, Matty just wanted to ‘hole up’ in Meredith’s house and did not want to go out. He reportedly encouraged her friends to visit them instead.

According to a source, Matty ghosted his model ex-girlfriend and stopped responding to her calls and texts in late March. “Things were going well until around March 29 then, out of the blue, he stopped replying to messages and calls.” The sources added, “He just ghosted her and that was it. Then, four weeks later, he went public with Taylor.”

The source also shared that Meredith Mickelson was ‘blindsided’ by Matty’s romance with Taylor and that it definitely ‘stung’ her. They also said that she has no intention of either playing the victim card or going public. "But those of us in her inner circle who she has confided in are quite angry about how he treated her, and feel that he is not a good guy,” the source said, before adding, "His reluctance to be seen out and about with her in February now appears in a very different light.”

Meanwhile, another report shared by Daily Mail claimed that Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn is quite ‘distraught and slighted’ that she moved on with Matty so quickly after their 6=year-long relationship.

