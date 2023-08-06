Did Matty Healy joke about Malaysian Ban during his Lollapalooza Set? Find out

During The 1975's headlining concert at Lollapalooza 2023, frontman Matty Healy appeared to make fun of the band's current Malaysian scandal. At their performance of the song at this year's edition of the music festival, Matty Healy asked, "You want my travel tip? Don't go to..." before being cut off by the track's beginning. Meanwhile, the band had a trick during the intro to their song, It's Not Living If It's Not With You, where Healy goes to say something controversial and then the band cuts him off with the song's opening riff.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift likes Matty Healy ‘more she gets to know him’; Wants to be with singer whenever possible: Report

Matty Healy tried to make fun of his Malaysian Ban during his Lollapalooza set

The 1975's Matty Healy addressed the band's recent controversial show in Malaysia during their first gig back in Chicago after that international issue.

Healy addressed the issue, during his typically loud, unexpected headlining set at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Friday night (Aug. 4). The 1975 fired into the start of It's Not Living If It's Not With You, Matty. Healy quipped, "You want my travel tip? Don't go..."

But he never got to continue his sentence because, as is customary during this wind-up, the band cut Healy off before he could say anything else that might land him in trouble.

While, Healy seemed to allude to his headline-making abilities again at another point in the set, which featured runs through Chocolate, Oh Caroline, Somebody Else, and Love It If We Made It. Healy joked, "What would we do without a little bit of drama, right?" before swigging from his ever-present flask.

Meanwhile, it was Healy's rant against the country's anti-LGBTQ laws, as well as an onstage same-sex kiss with bassist Ross MacDonald, that caused the group's set to be cut short, resulting in the cancellation of the Good Vibes festival and Healy's claim that his band is now barred from performing in Kuala Lumpur.

Wild Moments from Matty Healy's Lollapalooza Set

The show also featured some unexpectedly wild moments, such as when, during Robbers, The 1975 lead singer hopped off the stage to go hug one of his musical heroes after spotting him in the photo pit. Healy, who appeared astounded by the sight, raced down to give his pal a massive hug from Blink-182 singer-guitarist Tom DeLonge.

While singing the song, Healy paused for a while to tell Tom, "I love you so much. I love you so much." DeLonge had also been in the same spot a few hours earlier during 30 Seconds to Mars' high-energy, death-defying show, during which vocalist and rock climber Jared Leto performed a tethered free-fall from the top of the stage, eliciting gasps from the audience.

Advertisement

After the performance, Healy told the large crowd how pleased he was to meet one of his rock idols. He revealed, "The person who inspired me to talk about my d**k as much as I do, and I thank him for that forever," he quipped about DeLonge, referring to Blink's long history of juvenile poetry.

Morgan Wade, Alex G, Pusha T, Odesza, and Tomorrow X Together headlined Lollapalooza on Saturday night (Aug. 5). The four-day festival concludes on Sunday night (Aug. 6) with performances by Joey Bada$$, Alvvays, Lil Yachty, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Lana Del Rey.

ALSO READ: Why did Taylor Swift and Matty Healy break up after a whirlwind romance? Here’s what we know