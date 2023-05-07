Did Matty Healy just perform at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour amid romance rumours? Deets inside

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy just fuelled their romance rumours at the former’s latest Eras Tour show in Nashville tonight.

The 1975 frontman took everyone by surprise when he appeared on stage at the Nissan Stadium, and opened TayTay’s show along with Phoebe Bridgers. Matty, 34, could be seen dressed in an all-black outfit, with a skeleton imposed on top of him. He strummed his guitar, as he jammed with Bridgers. This is the second night in a row that Matty has attended Taylor’s show in Nashville amid rumours of the duo dating each other.

Videos from tonight’s cameo soon went viral and fans could not keep calm as they reacted to this unexpected guest performance.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s rumoured relationship

The Sun recently reported that Swift and Healy are ‘madly in love’. Talking about their romance, the insider further said, “It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but the timings just didn’t work out.”

The musician duo was first linked together in 2014 when Healy wore a tee-shirt with the cover artwork of Swift’s album 1989 during his show in Milwaukee.

A few days later, the Midnights hitmaker was seen attending a concert by The 1975 in Los Angeles with several friends including Selena Gomez and Ellie Goulding. She was also seen stepping out in a black tank top with Matty’s band name on it.

The source informed the media outlet that their romance fizzled out at the time because ‘the timings just didn’t work out’.

Did Taylor Swift and Matty Healy mouth ‘I love you’ to each other?

In a latest viral clip, fans noticed that Taylor mouthed the words, “This is about you, you know who you are. I love you” as she stared at the camera during her performance in Nashville on Friday, May 5. Fans pointed out that a couple of days back, Matty Healy had mouthed the exact same words during his show in the Philippines on May 3.

These dating speculations come just a few weeks after Taylor broke up with her boyfriend of over six years, Joe Alwyn.

