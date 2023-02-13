Did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Break Up? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Also, fans have noted that she appeared to have deleted the majority of the latest images of her and MGK from her Instagram grid. Besides, the Transformer actress shared a few pictures on Instagram of herself posing in a bathroom; those selfies were captured by a man standing beside her.

Megan Fox has made her fans wonder whether she and Machine Gun Kelly broke up. The 36-year-old actress has recently posted a cryptic message on Instagram that quoted Beyonce. She wrote, “taste the dishonesty” which is inspired by popular lyrics from Beyonce’s iconic music video ‘Pray You Catch Me’.

Megan and MGK’s Love Affair

The 32-year-old rapper and the 'Jennifers Body' actress had been dating since June 2020 and got engaged in January 2022. However, she has now removed all her recent pictures linked to MGK from her Instagram page and shared an ambiguous video. Right before the Grammy Awards, in which MGK lost the Best Rock Album category for his album, Megan Fox paid tribute to his fiancé Kelly for his "charm and maturity” through a lengthy Instagram post last week," In January 2022, the pair made their engagement public. They confirmed that they had been dating since the year 2020.

Fans’ Reaction Over Split Rumors

The mysterious Instagram post has led to many fans flooding the comment section and commenting on Megan and MGK’s relationship.

One fan said, "OH MY GOD SHE TOOK DOWN ALL HER POSTS W MGK"

"Please don’t let this be true, " a second fan commented.

"Rooting for you always but especially if this means what it sounds like it means’, the other one commented.

Well, this is not the first time the couple is dealing with breakup rumors because none of them has confirmed that the relationship has ended. Although, Megan Fox’s recent posts surely indicate that things are not going well between the two.