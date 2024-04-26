Did Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Call Off Their Engagement At One Point? Explained

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship has gone through changes. Although Megan, known for her role in Jennifer's Body, isn't sharing all the details about where they stand now, she did confirm that they called off their engagement at one point during their relationship.

In an episode of Call Her Daddy, Megan mentioned discussing the timeline of their romance. She acknowledged that the things people said were accurate and could be confusing or intriguing to others.

The couple, who got engaged in January 2022, sparked breakup rumors in February 2023 when Megan shared photos referencing Beyoncé’s Lemonade. Megan later clarified in a now-deleted Instagram post that there were no cheating rumors.

However, even though Megan knows people are curious, she's not ready to share too much about her relationship with the rapper.

Megan talked about how being in this relationship taught her about privacy. She realized it was something she didn't want everyone to know about. That's why she's not ready to say where they are right now. But she did say that she feels MGK is her 'twin soul,' and their bond will stay strong no matter what. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Megan's statement came after four months following the publication of her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, which includes descriptions of her relationship with MGK.

She explained that everything she wrote about him in her book is things he's already talked about in his music. But she knows it might still be hard for him to see her writing about their relationship. Even so, Megan, known for her role in Transformers, has said MGK has been there for her every step of this new creative journey.

Advertisement

Megan, who shared her experience of having a miscarriage in her book, during a November interview on The Drew Barrymore Show mentioned that MGK understands he has songwriting as an outlet to express his feelings and pain. As an actor, she doesn't have that same opportunity because she's reciting someone else's lines. So she can't use her own experiences or pain in her work.

She continued to explain how MGK understood that she needed a way to express herself. She added that when you love someone, you wouldn't stop them from finding relief from their pain. She believes that's just part of caring about someone and wanting to help them heal.

ALSO READ: Megan Fox’s No-Makeup Look Leaves Internet in Awe of Her; Fans Say Ask 'Who is This?’