Did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Name Their Baby Girl Celestial Seed? Rapper Addresses Speculations

Machine Gun Kelly has shut down recent online speculations about the name of the newborn child he welcomed with actress Megan Fox.

The rapper, born Colson Baker, ended the confusion after his fans misunderstood his social media post as a clever name announcement. The confusion started with MGK announcing on March 27 the arrival of the baby via a poetic remark that referred to her as their "celestial seed" in the caption.

Baker wrote on Instagram, "She's finally here!! our little celestial seed 3/27/25."

Most fans got it wrong and assumed this was the child's name. Machine Gun Kelly, however, later on dispelled the rumors on Instagram Stories. He went on to explain that Megan Fox would reveal the baby's name when the duo feels comfortable.

On March 31, MGK took to his Instagram Stories to clarify the rumors, mentioning, "Wait, guys, her name isn’t Celestial Seed."

He added, "Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready."

While the former couple keeps the name of the baby under wraps, MGK shared a special fact regarding the birth of his baby girl. With the help of Kourtney Kardashian's husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, together they composed a special musical score to commemorate the event, calling it an experience he would never forget and one with deep meaning.

Baker shared via his Instagram Stories, writing, "We composed the score of the birth. What an epic journey. Praise God."

Fox and Baker welcomed their first child together after breaking up their two-year engagement. The Jennifer's Body actress revealed in 2023 that she suffered a miscarriage during her relationship with MGK. In November 2024, she announced her pregnancy, writing on social media, "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back."

The new baby comes home to Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's blended family. He shares a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, with a former partner, Emma Cannon. Meanwhile, Fox shares three children with actor Brian Austin Green: Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8.