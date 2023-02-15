Did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly visit a counseling specialist amid breakup rumours?

Megan Fox recently uploaded a cryptic post on Instagram before deleting her account. Soon fans speculated if she and her beau Machine Gun Kelly have broken up.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Image: Megan Fox Instagram)

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship has been making headlines recently. The 36-year-old actress deleted her Instagram account on Super Bowl Sunday after she put up a cryptic post. She also unfollowed MGK on the social media platform, and followed only three A-listers – Timothee Chalomet, Eminem, and Harry Styles, before removing her account. Soon, there were speculations about the couple splitting, but a report claimed that Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have not yet called off their engagement. However, Megan has reportedly taken off her engagement ring. And now, the couple was reportedly spotted together on the day before Valentine’s Day. Read on to know more.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spotted together amid breakup rumours

Megan Fox and her musician-actor beau Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, were reportedly seen together in a car, a day before Valentine’s Day. As per the photos accessed by Daily Mail, MGK was seen seated in the driver’s seat, while the Transformer actress was seated in the passenger’s seat. They were reportedly visiting a counseling specialist. Looks like the couple is trying to work things out amid reports of their splitting.

What happened between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly?

On Super Bowl Sunday, Megan put up a cryptic post on her Instagram space, along with a selfie where she was seen donning a cut-out bodysuit. In the caption, the actress quoted Beyonce’s 2016 song Pray You Catch Me from her album Lemonade, which is apparently about her husband Jay-Z’s infidelity. The lyrics read, ‘You can taste the dishonesty/its all over your breath’. Megan also posted a video clip of a letter burning.

Soon, fans started responding to the post. One user wrote in the now-deleted post, “He probably got with Sophie,” referring that the 32-year-old rapper MGK cheated on Megan with the guitarist of his band – Sophie Lloyd. Soon, the Transformer actress responded with a cheeky comment. While she neither confirmed, nor denied the assumption, her comment read, “maybe I got with Sophie (fire emoji)”.

 

FAQs

When did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly start dating?
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly started dating in 2020.
Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly married?
No, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly only got engaged in January 2022.
Did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly break up?
While it has not been confirmed yet, rumours about Megan Fox and MGK's started doing the rounds after the actress put up a cryptic post on Instagram before deleting her account.
