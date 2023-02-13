Did Megan Fox delete her Instagram account after breaking up with Machine Gun Kelly? DEETS to know

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox may have broken up after the actress deleted her Instagram account. Fans were shocked by the breakup rumors, with one even tweeting that if this couple is broken up they no longer believe in love.

Megan Fox breakup rumors with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox sparked breakup rumors with Machine Gun Kelly after she posted a cryptic message on Instagram along with a selfie wearing a cut-out bodysuit. She quoted Beyoncé’s 2016 song in the caption ‘You can taste the dishonesty/its all over your breath’. Megan Fox also posted a video clip of the letter burning.

According to fans, the actress also deleted all the pictures of her fiancé from her social media account, which led to their break-up speculations. According to Page Six reports, Megan Fox also un-followed the rapper and instead started following Timothee Chalamet, Harry Styles, and Eminem.

The actress' social media page remained active until Sunday afternoon.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made their relationship public in 2020 and announced their engagement in January last year. The rumored ex-couple have always been open about their relationship by attending events together and showing public affection towards one another. Earlier, Megan even posted a lengthy Instagram post after he lost his Grammy award for the category in the Best Rock Album category.