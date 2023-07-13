Did Megan Fox remove pelvic tattoo to move on from past relationship with Brian Austin Green? Find out

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green parted ways in 2020. The actress seems like moving on from her past relationship as she recently removed the huge tattoo on her pelvis which she got in honor of her ex-husband. Megan Fox's tattoo artist recently shared a photo of the new tattoo and fans are going gaga over it.

Megan Fox removes Brian Austin Green tattoo

Taking to his Instagram account on July 12, Megan Fox's tattoo artist Jesse, the owner of SYZYGY Precision Tattooing in Los Angeles, shared a photo of the actress' new tattoo. Previously, Fox had a tattoo that read Austin but now it has got covered by a snake adorned with flowers.

Sharing the photo of Fox's design, the tattoo artist wrote, "Coverup tattoo for @meganfox Was able to completely hide the old tattoo underneath the new snake and flowers she wanted… very grateful for all of the opportunity tattooing has given me and all of the cool people I’ve met along the way. Thanks for your trust @meganfox."

Fans' reactions to Megan Fox's new tattoo

As soon as the photo of Fox's new design was shared on social media, fans went gaga over it. One wrote, "Wait are you freaking serious??? Omg, wow!!!! So cool!!!!" Another commented, "WOW WOW." "This post should be pinned top 3," wrote a third Instagram user.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's relationship timeline

The ex-couple first met in 2004 while filming the ABC sitcom Hope & Faith. They started dating shortly after and got married in 2010. After nearly 10 years of marriage, Fox and Brian Austin Green broke up in May 2020. But the former couple continues to co-parent their three sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6.

Meanwhile, Fox is in an on-off relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. And, Brian moved on with the professional ballroom dancer and welcomed son Zane in June 2022.

