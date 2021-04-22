Did Meghan Markle and Archie speak to Queen Elizabeth before Prince Philip's funeral? FIND OUT

As per a source report, Meghan Markle and Archie spoke not just with Prince Harry but also Queen Elizabeth before Prince Philip's funeral service on April 17.

Prince Harry was riding solo during his highly-awaited reunion with the royal family members; more than a year after he and Meghan Markle bid farewell to their senior royal roles as well as the couple's controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, at Prince Philip's funeral service, which took place at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 17. Meghan was unable to be by her husband's side as she was advised by her physician not to travel owing to her pregnancy.

However, besides the reported personalised wreath of flowers and a handwritten note being laid at The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service, Markle made sure to virtually stay in touch with Harry. A source shared with People, "Meghan spoke with Harry before his grandfather's funeral." That's not all! The Duchess of Sussex also spoke with Queen Elizabeth "earlier this week. [in the week leading up to Prince Philip's funeral]" The Queen also conversed with her grandson Archie, who will be turning one next month. Moreover, the source added that while Harry was in the UK, he and Meghan were in constant touch every day as Markle is well aware of how difficult the trip to England has been for her husband.

As for Harry, The Duke of Sussex didn't want to leave his wife and son alone in their Montecito home. However, Meghan had insisted to Harry every day that his family was fine as "she hasn't wanted him to worry."

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth feels THIS about Meghan Markle not travelling to the UK to be part of Prince Philip's funeral

Meanwhile, even though it was reported that Harry was planning to stay back in the UK for The Queen's 95th birthday on April 21, he instead flew back to LA at the soonest, to be by Meghan's side as the couple will be welcoming their second child, a baby girl in summertime.

Share your comment ×