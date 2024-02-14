Did Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Launch A New Website? Find Out

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, a dynamic duo captivating global attention, epitomize modern royalty. Meghan, an accomplished actress turned Duchess, brings charisma and advocacy to the forefront, championing women's rights and mental health awareness. Harry, renowned for his dedication to charitable causes and breaking royal norms, embodies a refreshing approach to monarchy. Their union symbolizes inclusivity and progress, transcending traditional boundaries. Despite facing intense scrutiny, they forge ahead, unapologetically authentic and committed to making a difference. Together, they redefine the royal narrative, fostering a legacy of compassion, resilience, and unity in an ever-evolving world.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new website

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have unveiled a digital facelift with the discreet launch of Sussex.com. The sleek website serves as a one-stop destination for updates on the couple, featuring detailed biographies of Harry and Meghan along with direct links to their philanthropic endeavors through the Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions.

At the forefront of the site is a heartwarming snapshot of the duo captured during the 2023 Invictus Games closing ceremony in Germany, radiating joy and camaraderie. This cherished image, also chosen for their recent holiday card, captures their spirit and dedication to causes close to their hearts.

Emblazoned with Meghan's coat of arms, ingeniously incorporating Prince Harry's crest, the homepage proudly declares, "The office of Prince Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," setting the tone for their continued impact in the digital realm.

Advertisement

In sync with their refreshed online presence, the Archewell Foundation website has undergone a visual transformation, sporting a cohesive blue theme to align with Sussex.com. Departing from its previous beige backdrop, the revamped homepage echoes the couple's commitment to a unified brand aesthetic.

ALSO READ: What can convince Meghan Markle to return to British royal family? Exploring a royal expert's comments

Meanwhile, their former digital hub, SussexRoyal.com , gracefully redirects visitors to the new address. A courteous pop-up message reminisces about the site's inception in 2020 which reads, “This site was established in 2020 and sets out the work streams of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex prior to their move to the United States. To learn more about the Royal couple and their philanthropic endeavours, click here."

Following their marriage in May 2018, Meghan and Harry's royal endeavors initially shared the spotlight with Prince William and Kate Middleton on the @KensingtonRoyal accounts. However, recognizing the need for autonomy, the couple ventured into their digital domain in 2019, unveiling the @SussexRoyal Instagram page. This move signaled their intent to carve out a distinct identity and establish a separate office from William and Kate.

Regrettably, the @SussexRoyal Instagram fell silent in 2020 as Harry and Meghan transitioned away from senior royal duties. Its last post in March 2020 marked the end of an era, symbolizing their shift towards newfound independence and a focus on ventures beyond the traditional royal framework.

Meghan Marke hints at return to social media

Since stepping back from their royal roles, Meghan and Harry have maintained a noticeable absence from social media platforms. However, Meghan hinted at a potential return to Instagram during a candid interview with New York magazine's The Cut in 2022. Playfully teasing, she shared, "Do you want to know a secret? I'm getting back…on Instagram." Despite her wavering certainty later in the interview, her contemplation of a return coincided with the launch of her Archetypes podcast, suggesting a potential reemergence into the digital sphere.

Following her engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan bid farewell to her vibrant social media presence, including her beloved Instagram account boasting 3 million followers, as well as her lifestyle blog, The Tig. Reflecting on the transition, she acknowledged, “It was a big adjustment — a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life.”

Advertisement

This week marks an exciting journey for Meghan and Prince Harry as they embark on a trip to Canada for the One Year to Go celebrations of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. The couple's three-day itinerary includes participation in the Winter Training Camp alongside members of the International Invictus Community. This camp serves as a vital preparatory platform for team managers, coaches, and competitors, offering hands-on experience in winter adaptive sports ahead of the forthcoming Games.

ALSO READ: Does Meghan Markle blame the Royal Family for their deals drying up? See here