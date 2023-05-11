Did Meghan Markle attend King Charles’ coronation in disguise? Karl Jenkins CLARIFIES

Royal fans had their eyes open during King Charles III’s coronation ceremony as they couldn't help but suspect Meghan Markle in disguise. Many believed that Meghan made a trip to the UK, and attended the ceremony in disguise. However, going by photos on the internet, Markle was busy hiking with her friends in the US. Amidst all the speculation about ‘Meghan’s attendance in disguise’, Soft Machine's Sir Karl Jenkins has now cleared the air.

Here is what happened:

King Charles III's coronation took place over the weekend. In no time, Meghan Markle went on a trek in California, while her husband, Prince Harry attended the ceremony. However, he immediately departed the venue, after the ceremony.

When fans on social media saw a white-haired male wearing sunglasses and a unique mustache during the coronation broadcast, many were certain Markle was there in disguise. Sir Karl Jenkins, a music composer and a former Soft Machine member, has reacted to the same.

Soft Machine’s Sir Karl Jenkins issues a statement

"I understand there has been a lot of interest in me since I appeared at the coronation of King Charles III," Jenkins said in a TikTok video.

He added, "I was there because I'd composed some music for the service. Some people assumed I was Meghan Markle in disguise, which startled me. Someone wrote, ‘Whoever I was, I was there to steal the crown jewels.’"

In the video, Jenkins laughed and said, "I look this way all the time! I've been growing my mustache since I was 18 years old. It was highly fashionable at the time. So that's who I am. There's nothing evil or shocking about it."

For the unversed, the BBC reported this week that Jenkins had composed a "haunting, very Welsh" tune for the occasion, which will be performed by the coronation orchestra and royal harpist Alis Huws.

Reasons why Meghan Markle skipped the coronation

Meanwhile, there are several speculations about why Markle skipped the coronation ceremony. However, one of the main reasons was that the Duchess was busy celebrating the birthday of her son, Archie, which was on the same day as the coronation ceremony.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kevin Costner's Memorable On-Screen Romances: From 'Yellowstone' to ‘Message in a Bottle'