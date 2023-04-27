Did Meghan Markle ever share a good friendship with Kate Middleton? Expert reveals

Royal expert Nick Bullen spoke about what Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s relationship was like behind the palace doors.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s bond

Award-winning documentarian Nick Bullen, who has produced programs on the Royal family for 20 years, has given an insight into Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s relationship. Bullebn has worked closely with the King for about a decade now. He told Fox News, There wasn’t really any relationship between the two of them. It was the brothers – Prince William and Prince Harry – who were falling out, not the sisters-in-law, not the wives."

On April 20, the program "His Majesty’s Coronation: Behind the Throne" featured royal experts and insiders that discussed the traditions that were a part of the coronation. Nick spoke about how Meghan and Kate put on brave faces for the public, but there was no bond between the Duchess of Sussex and Princess of Wales behind the palace doors. "I was talking to someone very early on in the Sussex marriage who had been at a dinner with Kate and had been asking about Meghan," Bullen said. "And Kate just said, ‘She’s just really different [from] the rest of us.’ And not in a negative way. They just didn’t have lots in common."

ALSO READ: Is Kate Middleton trying to fix things between Prince William and Prince Harry? Find out

Bullen on Meghan and Kate’s differences

Bullen also pointed out how different Meghan and Kate were and how differently they had led their lives leading up to their marriages to the Princes. He explained, "Kate is sort of a well-to-do English girl who hadn’t really had many jobs and had married her prince. Whereas Meghan was a divorced career woman from LA. They’re just different. So I think the relationship… was never really there as we, as the world, were hoping. We hoped it would be those shots of them going to Wimbledon together… [But] you’d be hard [pressed] to find moments when it was just the two of them coming together."

ALSO READ: Who is Misan Harriman, Meghan Markle’s friend whom she introduced on Ted Talk? Deets inside

Kate and Meghan’s relationship changed

Bullen also noted that whatever bond Meghan and Kate had built ended before the Queen’s death "had broken down long before the death of the queen." Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand had revealed prior to this that the ladies never got close, even after Meghan came to the UK. They noted, "Meghan would agree with the assessment that the duchesses were not the best of friends. Their relationship hadn’t progressed much since she was Harry’s girlfriend."

They added, "Meghan was disappointed that she and Kate hadn’t bonded over the position they shared, but she wasn’t losing sleep over it."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why did Meghan Markle take the sudden decision to 'relaunch' herself after King Charles coronation?