Did Meghan Markle file $80m divorce papers against Prince Harry? Details inside

Over the past year, the marriage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has garnered significant attention, with numerous media platforms and personal accounts shedding light on their life together. However, amidst genuine reports, there are often misleading and spurious claims that emerge, aiming to capture attention and generate sensationalism. One such claim, which has gained traction on social media, suggests that Meghan Markle has filed divorce papers, seeking an extraordinary sum of $80 million and full custody of their children.

The tweet about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and its origins

A tweet by commentator Ada Lluch, posted on July 11, 2023, alleged that Meghan Markle had filed divorce papers, citing her supposed role in Prince Harry's estrangement from his family as the reason behind their separation. The tweet quickly gained attention, amassing 6.9 million views. However, upon closer examination, it becomes clear that this rumor lacks credibility.

Lack of credible evidence

The tweet by Ada Lluch was based on two articles, only one of which mentions an $80 million divorce filing. The article from Spanish news outlet Marca, published on July 2, 2023, fails to provide verifiable sources and refers to the "British press" without specifying any reputable publications. Notably, no reputable British media outlet has reported such a claim. Furthermore, Prince Harry and Meghan were seen together in public less than two weeks prior to the rumor, casting doubt on its validity.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship timeline

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal romance has been a whirlwind journey filled with significant milestones and challenges. It all began with a blind date in 2016, followed by their grand wedding in 2018. However, facing intense media scrutiny and tabloid harassment, the couple made the decision to step away from the monarchy in 2020. Since then, they have embarked on new ventures, including Meghan's successful podcast and Harry's revealing memoir. Throughout their relationship, they have been open about their struggles, from Meghan's mental health battle to the racial discrimination they experienced. Despite the obstacles, their love for each other remains strong, and they now enjoy a peaceful family life in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

It is essential to recognize that there is no credible evidence supporting the notion that Meghan Markle filed for an $80 million divorce from Prince Harry. Sources close to the couple have dismissed these claims, emphasizing their happiness together. The lack of substantial evidence and the absence of reputable media reports further underscore the false nature of the rumor.

