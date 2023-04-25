Did Meghan Markle get plastic surgery to look like Kate Middleton?

Did Meghan Markle go under the knife to look like Kate Middleton? Some netizens think so.

The Duchess of Sussex recently made her first appearance after announcing that she will be giving King Charles III’s much-talked-about Coronation Ceremony a miss. Meghan appeared in a segment of her photographer friend Misan Harriman’s TED Talk over the past weekend, via a video link. The 41-year-old royal sported a sleek, straight hair look with a middle parting, which was different from how she styled herself in the past.

The changes in Meghan Markle’s appearance have led some netizens to speculate if she has had plastic surgery.

Netizens react to Meghan Markle’s new look

As soon as Meghan’s video surfaced online, people took to Twitter to discuss, critique, and defend her new avatar.

One Twitter user wrote, “PLASTIC SURGERY ALERT? Sad Meghan Markle wants to be Kate Middleton so bad.”

A second person said that the former Suits actress had changed the colour of her eyes to look like Kate Middleton. “Omg. Meghan Markle, who is jealous and obsessed with the Princess of Wales, is wearing hazel contact lenses to look like Kate.”

Yet another Twitter user chimed in to list all the procedures they thought Meghan has done to her face. “Facelift, filler dissolved in lips, buccal fat removal, more filler in cheeks, Botox, more subtle veneers, chin implant is my guess.”

Despite and apart from the critique, Meghan also had some people defending her on the micro-blogging site.

“Meghan didn’t have plastic surgery, It’s all about lighting, angles, and contouring. And hair straightening is something many black women do. It has nothing to do with ‘erasing all traces of origin.’ Also, white people need to shut up about black women’s hair,” said one user.

Another user’s tweet read, “You’re accusing Meghan of having plastic surgery when your whole online persona is AI generated. Girl Bye! Meghan doesn’t need plastic surgery! She is sun kissed, getting love and and moisturized! That is GLOW!”

Meghan Markle to not attend King Charles III’s Coronation Ceremony

King Charles III will be officially sworn in as King on May 6, 2023. However, his younger daughter-in-law Meghan Markle will not be attending the royal event. However, Prince Harry will be seen at the Coronation ceremony. Buckingham Palace recently announced the same and later it was reported that Meghan will be celebrating her son Prince Archie’s birthday back in California on the day of the Coronation.

