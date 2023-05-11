Did Meghan Markle hire Kim Kardashian's ex-bodyguard after King Charles' coronation? Details inside

Meghan Markle is raising her security quotient as she was seen with a new bodyguard who reportedly used to work for beauty mogul Kim Kardashian. While hiking in Los Angeles over the weekend, Markle was photographed with an elite bodyguard who supposedly worked for Kim Kardashian in 2016. Meanwhile, The Duke of Sussex was attending his father King Charles III's coronation miles away. As per reports, the reality TV star's security reportedly worked for her in 2016 before and after she was robbed in Paris.

Why did Meghan choose Kim Kardarshian’s bodyguard?

According to one of beauty mogul Kim’s former bodyguards named Steve Stanulis, Markle might have hired the highly elite bodyguard for “clout”. He said,“These are guys who come from a small pool of elite bodyguards, from either police or military backgrounds,” he told the outlet. “Usually if a guy is good enough to work for high-profile stars, it’s not unusual for them to be sought-after.” He further said, “Not only for protection, but also for clout. It looks good.”

The reality TV star’s former bodyguard said that the royal couple made the right decision because just like Kim Kardarshian "they are world-famous and equally as vulnerable". The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, and the bodyguard made their first public appearance together following the weekend's Coronation of her father-in-law, King Charles. Prince Harry made a quick trip to the UK for the ceremony before rushing home to be with his son Prince Archie, whose birthday coincided with the Coronation.

It looks like Markle is prepared to establish herself as a "power player" in Hollywood, armed with her new jewelry and bodyguard. A short time ago, the couple let go of Michael Jackson's longtime security, Alberto Alvarez, due to allegations of driving while intoxicated. Since losing their publicly funded UK police security in 2020, due to their departure from the royal family, the Duke, and Duchess of Sussex have recruited several different personal bodyguards till now.

When did King Charles III’s coronation take place?

King Charle’s coronation ceremony took place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. He was officially crowned as Britain’s reigning monarch. Soon after, Camilla was also crowned as Queen. Thousands of people attended the ceremony including royal family members. Charle’s son Prince William and Prince Harry, William’s wife Kate Middleton along with their kids, have got the royal spotlight with the monarch during the historic occasion.

