Did Meghan Markle IGNORE birthday roses gifted by estranged father Thomas Markle? Deets inside

Meghan Markle has reportedly ignored some birthday flowers that were sent her way by her estranged father Thomas Markle amid celebrations for her 40th birthday on August 4. According to TMZ, via Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex has allegedly not written back a ‘thanks' to her father who sent her a bouquet of roses for her birthday, claimed Thomas Markle.

As per TMZ, via Page Six, Meghan’s father has claimed that he sent a dozen red roses for the birthday girl and two yellow roses in the middle for his grandchildren, Archie, 2, and the 2-month old Lilibet Diana. The entire arrangement of flowers was reportedly sent with a card stating, ‘Wishing you a happy birthday and brighter days.’ Thomas Markle had also reiterated that he wanted to be a part of his grandchildren’s lives but had also reportedly stated that it is okay when his daughter didn’t respond back.

Meghan Markle and her father Thomas Markle have been going through a rough patch following the latter’s alleged disobedience towards her daughter by staging photos for the press before her wedding with Prince Harry and leaking a personal letter from her to the media. During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess had also opened up about her estranged relationship with her father, whom she couldn’t forgive following his ‘betrayal.’

According to Fox News, via Page Six, Thomas had also revealed to be planning to visit California courts to seek a chance to see his grandchildren. However, amid tensions between the Duchess and her father, the Royal family official social media accounts did not forget to wish Meghan on her 40th birthday. The couple had also reportedly invited only close friends and kept the celebrations low-key this year.

