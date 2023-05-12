Did Meghan Markle indirectly ask Millie Mackintosh to 'f*ck off' once she started dating Prince Harry?

Millie Mackintosh reveals that she felt snubbed by her once-upon-a-time good friend Meghan Markle, once the latter started dating Prince Harry.

The Made in Chelsea star recently spoke on her Mumlemmas podcast and opened up about what went wrong in her friendship with the Duchess of Sussex.

Millie shared that she and Meghan met around 8 years ago at a hotel event in Turkey. Mackintosh shared that she was a fan of the Suits actress and once they started talking, they hit it off extremely well, especially over their respective divorces. She shared that they stayed in touch, and when Meghan moved to London, she shared her favorite hotspots and contacts with her too.

However, she said, that when news about her dating Prince Harry started making headlines, she sent a text to Meghan wishing her well, only to receive an ‘abrupt’ response. Mackintosh said that she then decided never to contact Meghan again.

Meghan Markle and Millie Mackintosh’s friendship

Millie Mackintosh told her co-host Charlie Boud that when she met Meghan Markle, they bonded over their mental health struggles and their personal lives. Mackintosh was married to rapper Professor Green at the time and Meghan had divorced her first husband Trevor Engelson.

“We hung out a handful of times, we weren't best friends, but whenever she was in town she'd let me know and we would just hang out,” Millie said.

She then added, “Then the last time I saw her was down at a hotel in the Cotswolds, she was staying there, what I thought was going to be a day of yoga ended up being rosè and margaritas in the pool.”

Did Meghan Markle indirectly tell Millie Mackintosh to ‘f*ck off’?

Mackintosh revealed that during their final meeting, Meghan told her about datting Prince Harry and that they met through a mutual friend and were messaging. A few weeks later rumours about their relationship started doing the rounds. So, Mackintosh said that she dropped Meghan a text, wishing her well.

“I messaged her and said, ''Hey I hope you're OK, thinking of you,'' and she sent me this really abrupt message, that was really unlike any of our communications before,” the 33-year-old reality star shared.

She then added, “It's not like I messaged her asking if it was true, that was none of my business.”

While Millie did not reveal what the actual text said, she explained that what she understood from Meghan’s message was that she needed some space to cool off. She shared that while she did not message her again, she did expect Meghan to get back to her, “I thought she'd message back and say, ''Sorry everything is a bit stressful right now,” said Mackintosh.

Adding further, Mackintosh said, “I never heard from her again. I felt like she'd basically told me to f**k off in that message. So I did. And we haven't spoken since.”

Millie opined on what she thought could be the meaning behind Meghan Markle’s text. She said that she felt like Meghan no longer wanted to associate with her, and her show Made in Chelsea, as she was going to be a royal back then.

