Did Meghan Markle know the royal family before meeting Harry despite claiming otherwise? Here's the truth

A blast from the past is often unwelcome and unprepared for. Meghan Markle had revealed that she did not know a lot about the Royal family and Prince Harry prior to meeting him. She admitted that whatever she knew about Harry was from what he had told her as opposed to reading it in the tabloids. After claiming to know very little about the royals, a blog post that the Duchess of Sussex wrote in 2014 has resurfaced that proves otherwise.

Meghan Markle mocks Kate Middleton in a blog

In the interview that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did with BBC after their engagement, the Suits actress mentioned how she knew very little about Harry and his family. She also confessed that whatever she had gotten to know about Harry was through him and not the tabloids. Harry agreed that the situation was mutual; he had not known anything about Meghan before their first date. Meghan had an online journal where she wrote about topics like food, fashion, health, and travel, along with touching topics like politics and philanthropy. The name of the blog was Tignanello, named after her favorite wine. Daily Mail has recently reported that the article that Meghan wrote revolved around “endless conversations” about Kate Middleton's opulent wedding ceremony. She wrote how girls should grow up to be braver women in real life instead of waiting for their Knight in shining armor to arrive.

Meghan’s blog read, “We’re definitely not talking about Cinderella here. Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power.” She continued while referencing the superhero in the Masters of the Universe franchise, “She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength.”

The blog made it clear who the subject of the blog was as Meghan wrote, “Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate.”

Why did Meghan Markle shut the blog down?

Speculation arose when Meghan decided to shut the blog down at the behest of the royal family after her engagement with Harry. A source close to the Duchess of Sussex had deemed the rumors untrue and told People that the blog was not shut down because of the Royal family. Before the blog went offline, Meghan penned a farewell blog that was titled “The Tig: Farewell, Darling.” An excerpt from the blog read, “After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tig, a community of inspiration, support, fun, and frivolity.”

In her final blog, Markle continued, “Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world.’ Above all, don’t ever forget your worth — as I’ve told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough. Thank you for everything.”

Meanwhile, it is speculated that the blog is making a comeback. Earlier this year, Meghan filed a document with the US Patent and Trademark Office, which could potentially be to reboot the blog.

