Did Meghan Markle make a joke at Trooping the Color in 2018? Prince Harry REVEALS

Meghan Markle attended her first Trooping the Color, the late Queen’s official birthday celebration in 2018. In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry revealed his wife Meghan made a joke while attending the event and how it led to an awkward silence. Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended their first Trooping the Colour together in 2018, but are not invited at this year’s Trooping the Colour, the annual celebration of the British monarch's birthday. This is the first time the event took place during King Charles' reign.

Meghan Markle’s reply to Kate Middleton led to an awkward silence in 2018 Trooping the Color event

The Duke of Sussex recalled the incident in his memoir Spare, where he revealed how he and the Duchess of Sussex attended the official June celebrations of late Queen Elizabeth II's birthday for the first time in 2018, soon after their royal wedding. As mentioned by Prince Harry in the book published in January, the couple had returned to the UK from their 10-day honeymoon in the Mediterranean and the ceremony would be their "first public appearances as newlyweds.”

Prince Harry mentioned in the memoir that “everyone present was in a good mood, upbeat” during the Trooping of the Colour. But the festive mood changed after Meghan Markle joked about the event with Kate Middleton when she asked Meghan what she thought of the celebration. Harry wrote, “But then: Kate asked Meg what she thought of her first Trooping the Colour. And Meg joked: Colourful. And a yawning silence threatened to swallow us all whole.” In the quote, Harry noted that the awkward exchange followed days later by Meghan's first royal visit with the Queen. According to Harry, despite being nervous, the Duchess and the monarch “got on famously” and “bonded over their love of dogs.”

Despite the slight awkwardness that followed the Duchess' joke in 2018, the royal couple attended the Trooping the Color in 2019 and also in 2022, when they reunited with the royal family on their first trip to England since retiring from their royal duties.

Where to watch Trooping the Color 2023?

If you are living in the United States, you can tune into a live YouTube stream. In previous years, there have been several options available, such as Sky News. For UK residents, the event can be watched on BBC iPlayer online. However, if you're in the US, you'll need a VPN to access the live stream.

