Did Meghan Markle Refuse Kris Jenner's Offer To Join The Kardashians? Report

Fans are eagerly waiting for the answer to if the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is going to be the next reality star. She is reportedly thinking about accepting Kris Jenner's invitation to guest star on the popular television reality show The Kardashians because she “feels a connection” with the family.

This is in response to rumors that Jenner was eager to have Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, as special guests on her show. The Kardashians chronicles the personal lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family including mother Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendell Jenner along with her granddaughters.

ALSO READ: When Kris Jenner Defended Her Love Life With Corey Gamble; 'My Girls Don't Understand How Lucky I Am'

Though they haven't made up their minds to accept the offer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly "feel a connection" with the Kardashian-Jenner family. According to The Heat Magazine, Markle and Prince Harry are truly happy about the offer and feel a closer bond with the Kardashian family as a result of the significant media attention they both receive. The royal couple, who currently live in California, see no negative aspects to the idea of appearing on the show and see it as a win-win situation for them and Jenner.

As per an insider, “Meghan was genuinely touched when she learned about it, and it reaffirmed her belief, which she has held for some time, that the Kardashians are a really intriguing family.” The insider claims that Markle and the Prince think the Kardashians have received unfair criticism and unfair treatment in the media, much like they have. As she works to revitalize her career in Hollywood, the former Suits actor also views the partnership as a chance to pool their talents and discover new opportunities.

Advertisement

Recently, a few months back, Markle happened to send Jenner a jar of organic jam from her newest lifestyle venture, American Riviera Orchard. The TV momager shared a picture of her gift accompanied by a little handwritten note on social media and mentioned that she was the 13th person out of 50 to have received it.

Even before that, Markle’s mother Doria Ragland was spotted hanging out with The Kardashian star and SKIMs owner Kim at a Los Angeles concert a year back in August 2023.

ALSO READ: Why Is Brad Pitt On A Motorcycle Tour In Iceland Following Son Pax's E-Bike Accident? Find Out