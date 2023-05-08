Did Meghan Markle send a 'subtle' message with her neckpiece after missing King Charles III's coronation?

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle had a lowkey weekend as her husband Prince Harry went to London to attend the King’s coronation. The former chose to skip the royal event owing to her son Archie’s birthday as she planned an intimate ceremony for her little one at Harry and Meghan’s £11 million mansion in Montecito. However, Meghan was snapped on Saturday as she went for a hike in the area with her friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak. She kept her look quite casual with black leggings, a low-cut vest top, and a waterproof jacket. However, what caught our attention was Meghan’s unique necklace which she recently added to her collection.

What was unique about Meghan Markle’s neckpiece?

For the unversed, Meghan appeared to be wearing The Clarity Retreat Necklace, made by Maya Brenner in collaboration with Abigail Spencer which retails for £445.00. Made with hand-cut clear quartz, this unique crystal is considered as the most powerful energy amplifier on the planet and is “just the thing to help you see your way through any challenges”. The description of this reads: "It's meant to help you manifest what you want in life and let go of anything that's not working. A subtle wearable crystal piece to protect your peace…so every day can be your retreat."

Meghan Markle celebrates son Archie’s birthday in California

Meghan skipped King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation ceremony and stayed back in California with her kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The Duchess stayed back with her son Prince Archie, who celebrated his fourth birthday which coincidentally fell on the coronation day, i.e May 6. On the other hand, her husband Prince Harry also rushed back home after attending his father’s and stepmother’s official crowning as King and Queen, to celebrate his son's birthday. Reportedly, Harry caught a British Airways flight that arrived at LAX airport at 7.30 pm local time (3.30 am UK time), allowing him to get home in time to be with his little one on his special day.

