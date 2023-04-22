Did Meghan Markle write to King Charles about the royal who speculated about Archie’s skin colour?

Meghan Markle reportedly revealed the name of the senior royal member who allegedly speculated about Archie’s skin colour in a sensational letter to King Charles III, reveals Page Six.

A few days after it was announced that Meghan Markle will be skipping the much-talked-about Coronation Day for King Charles III, The Telegraph reported that the Duchess of Sussex had written a letter to the King in 2021, expressing her concerns about the ‘unconscious bias’ in the royal family.

Meghan Markle and King Charles III exchanged letters about the alleged racist royal member

And now, a source has confirmed to Page Six that there was indeed correspondence between the two royals. “Yes, there was correspondence, there were letters back and forth from the Duchess of Sussex to the king.”

However, the source further added, “But she’s moved on, this was two years ago, it has nothing to do with her decision not to attend the coronation.”

The letters were reportedly sent after the much-discussed 2021 interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey.

What did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry say in the Oprah Winfrey interview?

During the interview, Markle alleged that ‘several conversations’ had taken place between the unnamed royal member and Prince Harry regarding what their unborn son would look like.

Meghan also added that it was ‘safe’ to assume that there were concerns regarding her son’s skin tone. However, she refrained from revealing the name of the royal member stating that, “I think that would be very damaging to them.”

While Prince Harry declined to speak further on the matter, he did clarify that it was a single conversation that had taken place.

“It was awkward. I was a bit shocked,” the Duke of Sussex said.

After the interview, Prince William responded to these statements and said that “We are very much not a racist family.” Moreover, palace insiders claimed that it was neither the late Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince Philip who made the comment. However, in the book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, author Christopher Andersen claimed that it was King Charles III who raised concerns about Prince Archie’s skin tone. However, this claim remains to be proven.

