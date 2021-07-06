Did Meghan Markle's 'showbiz-y approach' to royal family ruffle feathers early on?

In ITV's new royal family documentary Harry and William: What Went Wrong, Meghan Markle has been accused of "upsetting people" early on when she'd first joined the royal family.

Some serious (alleged!) revelations are being made in ITV's new documentary on the royal family titled Harry and William: What Went Wrong. According to royal expert Penny Junor, Meghan Markle did not make a good first impression when she married Prince Harry. "I was hearing very bad stories from early on that Meghan was upsetting people," Penny stated in the documentary, via Page Six.

Junor further claimed that Meghan's "showbiz-y approach" to royalty ruffled feathers and that the Suits alum was "not as charming as she seemed." Sharing her distaste for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's controversial tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Penny opined, "Our Royal Family are not celebrities. They are working members of a public institution. I was appalled by the Oprah interview. These are not statements that should be made for public consumption. This is the sort of thing that should happen in the privacy of a psychiatrist's couch."

Sharing similar sentiments to Penny was Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult author and royal expert Robert Lacey, who claimed that a source close to Prince William told him that Meghan had an "agenda" from the beginning.

Meanwhile, amid the animosity, Prince William and Kate Middleton had wished Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, publically, on the arrival of their second child; after son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 2, a daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, born on June 4, on their official Instagram page.

Posting an adorable black and white photo of the Sussexes, from when Meghan was still pregnant with baby Lili, the Cambridges wrote as their caption, "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.

