Did Miley Cyrus Get Engaged to Boyfriend Maxx Morando? Diamond Ring at Avatar: Fire and Ash Premiere Sparks Rumors

Miley Cyrus seems to be ready to launch into the next chapter of her life, and it’s with none other than her beau, Maxx Morando. The singer arrived at the Avatar: Fire And Ash premiere in Los Angeles dressed to the nines on December 1 local time, and in tow was her boyfriend of a few years. Their rare red carpet appearance was a thing to celebrate, but fans of the star could very well be ready to commemorate another milestone. The couple sparked engagement rumors over the massive sparkler on the 33-year-old star’s finger.

Miley Cyrus’ ring finger was all the talk at the Monday premiere of Avatar: Fire And Ash, as among many accessories that she wore, a diamond ring with a gold band caught all the attention. It was not the first time she appeared with the sparkler on her finger, either, as it was previously spotted during a birthday dump Instagram update last week. As she turned 33 and rang in with a celebration, fans could not help but notice that she may have gotten engaged. The singer is yet to comment on it publicly.

About Maxx and Miley’s LA appearance

While Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando have not yet opened up about their relationship or confirmed their engagement, it appears that they are ready to move on to the next stage. The couple appeared affectionate while posing on the red carpet. Both decided to dress in black, with Maxx opting for a tuxedo over a white dress shirt and Miley going for a sparkly, heart-neckline dress with mermaid ruffle trail. His hair appeared ruffled and loosely set while hers was pulled back in an undemanding way.

The 27-year-old kept his look mostly plain and with no sign of accessories, but the Hannah Montana star went all out with hers. A singular diamond necklace, double hoop earrings, and a beautiful stack of rings adorned her.

The two were first rumored to be dating back in 2021 and have since been spotted together on multiple occasions, even moving in together last year.

